When a law restricting transgender bathroom rights took effect last year in North Carolina, igniting a national backlash, Cynthia Bowman wanted Bank of America employees to do one thing: talk about it.
The Charlotte, N.C., bank — one of the largest employers in the region — found itself in the midst of a political firestorm after the law, known as HB 2, prevented transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity. Bank of America was one of a long list of companies from across the country that formally opposed the measure, arguing that it discriminated against the LGBT community.
