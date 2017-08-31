Financial Institutions in Warsaw, N.Y., has purchased an investment adviser in the Buffalo, N.Y., area.
The $3.9 billion-asset Financial Institutions said in a press release Thursday that its Courier Capital unit bought Robshaw & Julian Associates in Williamsville, N.Y. Robshaw and Julian has $175 million of assets under management. Financial Institutions did not disclose the price it paid.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In