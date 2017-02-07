Joseph Ficalora, New York Community Bancorp’s president and CEO, is leaving the door open for a deal with Astoria Financial.
Ficalora teased out the possibility of revisiting the deal during Tuesday comments at an investor conference hosted by Credit Suisse. The $49 billion-asset New York Community and the $15 billion-asset Astoria mutually terminated their planned merger in December.
