Ongoing problems in the taxi medallion portfolio of New York Community Bancorp in Westbury, N.Y., put a big dent in its third-quarter profits.
The $48.4 billion-asset company reported earnings of $102.3 million, or 18% lower than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 21 cents, or 8 cents below the median of analysts' estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
