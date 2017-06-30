OceanFirst Financial in Toms River, N.J., said Friday that it has agreed to acquire in-state rival Sun Bancorp in Mount Laurel for $487 million in cash and stock.

It would be the fourth bank acquisition for the $5.2 billion-asset OceanFirst since July 31, 2015, when it acquired the $144 million-asset Colonial American Bank in Middletown, N.J. Since then, OceanFirst has purchased the $1.3 billion-asset Cape Bancorp in Cape May, N.J., and the $1.1 billion-asset Ocean Shore Holding in Ocean City, N.J.