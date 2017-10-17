Northern Trust in Chicago announced late Tuesday that Frederick Waddell will retire as CEO at the end of the year and that it has tapped its president, Michael O'Grady, to succeed him.
Waddell, 64, has been CEO of the $126 billion-asset Northern Trust since January 2008 and has served as chairman since 2009. He will remain chairman after he retires on Dec. 31.
