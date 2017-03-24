Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – Bank regulators on Friday approved all sixteen resolution plans – known as "living wills" – for a selection of midsized and regional banks, but singled out Northern Trust for additional corrections ahead of its next submission.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. determined that the plans submitted in December 2015 were credible and would allow the institutions to be resolved via traditional bankruptcy.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial