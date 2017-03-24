WASHINGTON – Bank regulators on Friday approved all sixteen resolution plans – known as "living wills" – for a selection of midsized and regional banks, but singled out Northern Trust for additional corrections ahead of its next submission.
The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. determined that the plans submitted in December 2015 were credible and would allow the institutions to be resolved via traditional bankruptcy.
