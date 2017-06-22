Frank Cahouet, who is credited with turning around Mellon Financial during a difficult period three decades ago, died on Tuesday at age 85.

Cahouet joined Mellon in 1987 as chairman and CEO, succeeding David Barnes. At the time, the Pittsburgh company was struggling with an excessive amount of emerging-market and real estate debt. Cahouet stripped out Mellon Bank’s bad assets and placed them in Grant Street National Bank, a shell corporation.