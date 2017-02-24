The founders and former executives of the defunct CertusBank were fined a total of $57,000 for the lavish spending that led to the Greenville, S.C., bank’s downfall.

Angela Webb, former chief administrative officer, agreed to pay $27,000 in civil penalties to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Walter Davis, ex-chief credit officer, will pay $25,000; and Milton Jones, who had been chairman and CEO, agreed to pay $5,000.