The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is allowing banks to close branches along the Gulf Coast as a potential hurricane nears.
The agency said in a statement Thursday that its decision applies to branches “directly affected by the extreme weather” from Tropical Storm Harvey. The storm, which is largely expected to become a hurricane, is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast late Friday.
