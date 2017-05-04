Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — As Keith Noreika takes over as acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday, he faces a daunting challenge: a precipitous drop in morale at the agency.

Worker satisfaction at the OCC has fallen markedly in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal, based on analysis of surveys and conversations with several former top OCC officials and managers.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial