WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has named William A. Rowe, a deputy chief of staff and liaison to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as its new chief risk officer.

In his new role, Rowe will head the OCC’s office of enterprise risk management and its enterprise risk committee.

