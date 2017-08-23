WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is seeking to dismiss a challenge to its fintech charter by New York’s bank regulator.
In a legal filing on Friday, the agency argued that New York’s Department of Financial Services has no standing to oppose the fintech charter in court, since it has not yet formally issued one.
