© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

OCC, Texas bank enter into formal agreement tied to BSA compliance

By 
Paul Davis
June 19, 2020, 5:16 p.m. EDT
Share
Register now

CBTX Inc. in Houston is working through a formal agreement from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to improve its bank’s compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering laws.

The $3.4 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that CommunityBank of Texas entered into the agreement earlier in the week.

It requires the bank to establish a committee to oversee compliance with the agreement and ensure that its BSA staff has sufficient authority and resources to fulfill its responsibilities. The bank must develop, implement and adhere to a written program of policies and procedures for BSA compliance.

The bank is also required to adopt a BSA audit program and develop a training program for “all appropriate bank employees,” the filing said.

“The bank’s board … and management are committed to taking the necessary actions to fully address the provisions of the agreement within the timeframes identified,” the filing added.

Paul Davis
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Community bankingAMLOCCTexas
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER