WASHINGTON — Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's new acting head Keith Noreika has named longtime agency official Michael Sullivan as his new deputy comptroller for economics.
Sullivan, currently senior deputy comptroller for risk analysis, has worked at the OCC since 1999. He will begin in his new position on June 11.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In