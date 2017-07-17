Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika has asked the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to delay publishing its final arbitration rule in the Federal Register, citing concerns about how it will impact the safety and soundness of banks.

Noreika, who was appointed just over two months ago, previously raised concerns to CFPB Director Richard Cordray in a letter a week ago, but is now seeking data and the methods used to develop the consumer agency's rule so that the OCC can conduct its own review. The rule is slated to go into effect roughly eight months after its publication.