Ocwen Financial has reached a deal with California authorities to resolve allegations that the mortgage servicing firm -- a frequent target of regulators in recent years -- again violated a range of state and federal laws.

Under Friday’s settlement, Ocwen will pay at least $25 million for borrower restitution and other costs, according to the California Department of Business Oversight. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based firm also agreed to make loan modifications that provide $198 million in debt forgiveness to its customers.