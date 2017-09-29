Ocwen Financial has reached a settlement with 10 states under which it may not acquire servicing rights for eight months but will avoid financial penalties.
The settlement does not end the lawsuits filed in April against the West Palm Beach, Fla., company by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 19 other states. In response, Ocwen sued the CPFB, challenging its constitutionality.
