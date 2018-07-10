The state legislature in Ohio is poised to pass new restrictions on high-cost consumer lending.

A Senate bill that is scheduled for a vote Tuesday has attracted support from both consumer groups and GOP lawmakers, who hold the majority in the legislature. High-cost lenders oppose the measure.

The bill would eliminate a loophole that has enabled lenders to evade a strict interest rate cap that was enacted in 2008. But it also includes provisions that are intended to preserve credit options for cash-strapped Ohioans.

For loans of less than 90 days, monthly payments would be capped at 6% of the borrower’s gross income or 7% of net income, according to a summary of the legislation that was circulated Monday.

The bill would also cap the cost of small-dollar loans, including both fees and interest, at 60% of the original principal.

For a $600 loan with a 10-month term, borrowers could pay up to $360 in interest and fees. Under current Ohio law, a similar loan could cost more than twice as much, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, which supports the legislation now under consideration.

“This bill will no longer permit loans that take one-third of a borrower’s next paycheck, leaving the borrower with little choice but to take another loan immediately,” Nick Bourke, Pew’s director of consumer finance, said in written testimony Monday.

Bourke added that the bill is not perfect, but he called it a thoughtful and fair compromise.

But Ted Saunders, president of the Ohio Consumer Lenders Association, said in his written testimony that the bill does not provide a sustainable business model for the industry.

He said that under current law, some lenders charge annual percentage rates as high as 677%.

“Why not look at a reasonable compromise position? One that would still put Ohio in the middle of all regulated markets in the country,” Saunders said in his testimony.

In 2008, Ohio passed a law that capped APRs at 28%, but lenders got around those rules by registering as credit service organizations, which allowed them to charge expensive broker fees.

Last month, the Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill that is meant to close the decade-old loophole, and bears other similarities with the version now under consideration in the state Senate.

The House vote followed reports that former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, a Republican, was under investigation by the FBI after taking a foreign trip with payday lending lobbyists.

The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to vote on its version of the bill Tuesday.