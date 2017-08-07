OnDeck Capital, a digital lending pioneer that has been dogged by persistent losses, reported progress Monday in its quest to achieve profitability by the end of the year.
The New York firm recorded a $2.6 million loss in the second quarter, down from $18.7 million of red ink during the same period last year, and said it is on track to meet its timeline for profitability.
