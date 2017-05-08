At hypeworthy young tech companies, CEOs typically don’t talk much about profitability. Instead they push for rapid growth, with the expectation that black ink will eventually follow.

This paradigm held true for several years at OnDeck Capital, which went public in December 2014 in the midst of enormous buzz for the online lending sector. The company has lost $95 million since that offering, even as loan origination volume doubled in the two years that followed it.