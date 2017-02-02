Traditional banks are going to have a harder time in coming months keeping deposit costs low to safeguard margins.

Like a lot of problems, this one has been brewing awhile. At online-only banks, including Ally Bank, Goldman Sachs, Synchrony Bank and Sallie Mae Bank, deposit growth in recent years has been faster than the national average. And they did it at a time of static rates because they sought to build market share and their branchless retail networks are less costly.