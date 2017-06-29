Pave, an online consumer lender based in New York, has stopped making new loans – a retrenchment that reflects challenges facing the broader sector, according to the company’s CEO.
CEO Oren Bass said in an interview Wednesday that Pave stopped making new loans about two weeks ago. He said that existing loans – the company has lent around $25 million to consumers – will continue to be serviced without interruption.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In