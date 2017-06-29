Print Email Reprints Share

Pave, an online consumer lender based in New York, has stopped making new loans – a retrenchment that reflects challenges facing the broader sector, according to the company’s CEO.

CEO Oren Bass said in an interview Wednesday that Pave stopped making new loans about two weeks ago. He said that existing loans – the company has lent around $25 million to consumers – will continue to be serviced without interruption.

