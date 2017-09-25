WASHINGTON — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika on Monday gave a ringing endorsement to online lenders seeking to expand into banking, suggesting they should consider taking deposits and seek out national bank charters as they mature.

“Some pundits see the growth of the online lending industry as a response to the nation’s banking industry,” Noreika said in prepared remarks for a speech at the Online Policy Lending Summit, an annual industry conference. “And some say that if the industry had been sufficiently agile and fully met the need for lending, alternative lenders would not have grown so rapidly.”