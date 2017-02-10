Opus Bank has hired Scarlett Sieber, the former senior vice president in global business development at BBVA, to be its chief information officer.

In her new role at the $7.9 billion-asset Opus, Sieber will also oversee strategic transformation and digital. She revealed her new position at Opus on Friday in posts on Twitter and LinkedIn. She declined to comment further on the new position.



Apologies 4 the silence over the last mo. but I'm happy to announce my new gig as CIO of @OpusBank Looking forward to the future #hustlehard — Scarlett Sieber (@ScarlettSieber) February 10, 2017



Opus, based in Irvine, Calif., has not shied away from working with fintech startups. In January 2016, Opus announced a partnership with OnDeck Capital, , under the terms of which the bank would refer small businesses looking for up to $500,000 of financing to the online lender.

BBVA, known among its banking peers as an early adopter of new technology, has also partnered with OnDeck Capital.



Scarlett Sieber, chief information officer of Opus Bank

Sieber left BBVA in January after nearly two years at the bank.

Prior to her role in business development, she held the position of senior vice president of open innovation and ecosystem builder, a role in which she forged relationships with fintechs. She also led BBVA's outreach to millennials in the U.S., and headed the North American region for BBVA's global fintech competition, Open Talent.

Before entering the finance industry by joining BBVA, she was the chief operations officer at Infomous, a data-visualization startup whose clients have included The Economist, Entertainment Weekly and the 2012 London Olympics.

