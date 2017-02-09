Banc of California in Irvine announced that an independent investigation has determined that the Irvine company did not violate the law regarding alleged inappropriate relationships with third parties.

A final report from WilmerHale, a law firm with no previous ties to Banc of California, also concluded that Jason Galanis, a Los Angeles financier who was charged last year with defrauding investors, had no indirect or direct control or undue influence over the $11.2 billion-asset company. The investigation did not find any loans or related-party transactions that had impaired the independence of any director.