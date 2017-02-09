Print Email Reprints Share

Banc of California in Irvine announced that an independent investigation has determined that the Irvine company did not violate the law regarding alleged inappropriate relationships with third parties.

A final report from WilmerHale, a law firm with no previous ties to Banc of California, also concluded that Jason Galanis, a Los Angeles financier who was charged last year with defrauding investors, had no indirect or direct control or undue influence over the $11.2 billion-asset company. The investigation did not find any loans or related-party transactions that had impaired the independence of any director.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial