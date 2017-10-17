Third-quarter profit improved at PacWest Bancorp in Beverly Hills, Calif., largely due to a lower income tax rate and higher gains from loan and securities sales.

The $22 billion-asset holding company for Pacific Western Bank posted net earnings of $100.3 million, an 8% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share of 84 cents were 8 cents better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.