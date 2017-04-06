PacWest in Los Angeles has agreed to buy CU Bancorp in Los Angeles.

The $21.9 billion-asset PacWest said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $705 million, or $39.45 a share, for the $3 billion-asset parent of California United Bank. The cash-and-stock deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, values CU Bancorp at 284% of its tangible book value.