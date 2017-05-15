The city of Philadelphia filed a federal lawsuit against Wells Fargo on Monday, accusing the $2 trillion-asset bank of violating the Fair Housing Act by targeting minority borrowers with high-cost and high-risk loans. The city filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania just two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities have standing to sue lenders under the Fair Housing Act.

In the complaint, the city alleged that from 2004 and on, Wells Fargo steered African-American and Latino borrowers into high-cost or high-risk loans even when their credit would have qualified them for more advantageous loans. The city based its suit in part on an analysis of available loan data that revealed 23.3% of loans to minority borrowers fell into this category, while just 7.6% of loans to white borrowers did.