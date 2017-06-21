WASHINGTON — Housing finance reform discussions are heating up and a plan to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could become law sooner than many anticipate, according to a key senator involved in the discussions.

“I think the stars may align … where you could actually see housing finance reform happen ahead of some of the Dodd-Frank reforms, because I think there is more consensus here,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said during a Mortgage Bankers Association conference this week.