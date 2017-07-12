Bank of the Ozarks in Little Rock, Ark., reported higher quarterly earnings that reflected a pair of bank acquisitions it completed in the second half of last year.

The $20 billion-asset bank said in a press release Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose 66% from a year earlier, to $90.5 million, or 73 cents a share. The increase reflected Bank of the Ozarks’ July 2016 purchases of C1 Financial in Tampa, Fla., and Community & Southern Holdings in Atlanta.