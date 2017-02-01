Print Email Reprints Share

Prosper Marketplace, a pioneering online lender that has struggled recently, has hired a former USAA executive as its chief financial officer.

Usama Ashraf will oversee Prosper’s finance activities and its capital markets function, the San Francisco company said in a press release Wednesday.

