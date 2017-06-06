Wayne Savings Bancshares in Wooster, Ohio, narrowly beat a proxy challenge by an activist investor to supplant a director.
Stilwell Group, which owns about 9.7% of Wayne’s common stock, had nominated a candidate to stand for election to the $449 million-asset company’s board at its May 25 annual meeting. The candidate fell about 36,000 votes shy of election despite receiving more than 1.1 million votes.
