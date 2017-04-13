PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh reported double-digit growth in its first-quarter profit as the Federal Reserve’s rate hike improved loan yields and the stock market’s surge boosted returns from PNC’s stake in BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

The $371 billion-asset company said Thursday that net income climbed 13% from the same period last year, to $963 million. Earnings per share rose 17% to $1.96, topping by 13 cents the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.