(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada continues to benefit from its takeover of City National Bank in 2015, with contributions from the Los Angeles-based "bank to the stars" helping fuel a surge in wealth management earnings.

RBC, the largest lender by assets in Canada, posted first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations on higher wealth management earnings.

