(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada continues to benefit from its takeover of City National Bank in 2015, with contributions from the Los Angeles-based "bank to the stars" helping fuel a surge in wealth management earnings.
RBC, the largest lender by assets in Canada, posted first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations on higher wealth management earnings.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In