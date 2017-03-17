Print Email Reprints Share

While community bankers were encouraged by a recent meeting with President Trump , many recognize that their top policymaking priority is in danger of being swamped by other legislative battles.

With a fight over health care already under way, policymakers are expected to turn their attention to tax reform and the budget soon — leaving reg relief mostly overshadowed.

