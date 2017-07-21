It’s a dicey time in consumer lending as banks pull back on auto loans amid looming credit risks, and also guard their share of the mortgage market from the competitive threat posed by nonbanks.
Facing those and other constraints, some prominent regional banks — Fifth Third Bancorp, Citizens Financial Group, Regions Financial and SunTrust Banks — are seeking new ways to grow.
