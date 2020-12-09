Regions Financial's Chief Operating Officer John Owen to retire

Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., will split up its chief operating officer’s responsibilities rather than appoint a new COO when John Owen retires next year.

Owen, who has held that position since 2018, will officially retire on March 15, 2021, the $145 billion-asset Regions said Tuesday. In his current role, Owen leads enterprise operations, information technology, data and analytics, corporate real estate and procurement, corporate marketing and digital banking. Owen joined Regions in 2007 and has worked in banking for nearly 38 years.

Rather than name a direct successor to Owen, Regions will divide his responsibilities among three other executives. Amala Duggirala, currently chief operations and technology officer, will take over responsibility for the enterprise operations, information technology and data and analytics functions.

Kate Danella will step into a new role as chief strategy and client experience officer. Danella is currently head of strategic planning and consumer bank products and origination partnerships. In her new role, she will be responsible for strategic planning, corporate communications, customer experience, corporate marketing and community affairs.

Dave Keenan, who is now chief human resources officer, will become chief administrative and human resources officer. He will lead human resources, diversity and inclusion, learning and development, talent acquisition and corporate real estate and procurement.

Regions President and CEO John Turner credited Owen with helping position the company for long-term growth.

“He has been on the front lines for our customers, including working tirelessly this year to support our services for people and communities impacted by COVID-19," Turner said. "We wish John all the best as he retires, and we thank him sincerely for his many years of dedicated service.”

