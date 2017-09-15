Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., has agreed to add 88 Operation Hope financial-counseling centers inside branches in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.
The $124 billion-asset Regions already had Operation Hope centers in 12 branches. Regions will add the new centers over the next four years.
