Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., has agreed to add 88 Operation Hope financial-counseling centers inside branches in the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.

The $124 billion-asset Regions already had Operation Hope centers in 12 branches. Regions will add the new centers over the next four years.

