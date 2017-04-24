WASHINGTON — Regulators have approved the latest iteration of Wells Fargo’s 2015 living wills, ending the restrictions they imposed on the embattled bank in December after it failed for a second time in a row to file a credible bankruptcy plan.

In a statement issued Monday, the Federal Deposit insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve announced they had been convinced by the bank’s plan for simplifying its structure and taking steps to ensure that certain critical services would continue to work for different arms of the financial institution during a failure.