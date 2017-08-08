WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have agreed to extend deadlines for the living wills of dozens of foreign banks and two U.S. bank holding companies.

CIT Group, Citizens Financial Group and 19 foreign banks will now be able to file their resolution plans as late as Dec. 31, 2018, the Federal Reserve Board and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Tuesday. The banks had originally been slated to file their living wills by the end of this year.