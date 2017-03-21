WASHINGTON — Regulators are focusing on sale incentive programs in the wake of the Wells Fargo fake account scandal last year, but are also trying not to drop the hammer too hard, a panel of agency officials said Tuesday.

“We understand that all of you use and need incentives programs to incent the type of behavior that you want to see out of your employees, but we also want to see that you’re adopting appropriate compliance management systems” and manage risk that might cause harm to consumers, said Chris D’Angelo, associate director for supervision, enforcement and fair lending at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.