Renasant in Tupelo, Miss., is getting a head start naming its next CEO.
The $8.8 billion-asset company disclosed in a press release that Robin McGraw will retire as CEO in May 2018. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant’s president and chief operating officer, will succeed McGraw at that time.
