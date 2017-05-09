WASHINGTON — Repealing or modifying regulators’ authority to take over failing banks may actually increase the risk of taxpayer-funded bailouts, according to a new blog post by former Federal Reserve Board Gov. Daniel Tarullo.

Tarullo said President Trump’s executive order asking the Treasury Department to review the resolution powers laid out in Title II of the Dodd-Frank Act may lay the groundwork to dismantle a set of authorities that regulators need to resolve a failing firm in a way that does not set of a financial panic.