WASHINGTON — A group of 10 Republican senators are calling on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to drop the government’s appeal of a ruling last year that rejected the insurance giant MetLife’s designation as a systemically risky firm and to dedesignate the only other two nonbanks labeled as a potential threat to the economy.

The letter, led by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on Mnuchin to use “all of the tools available to the Secretary of Treasury” to end government bailouts, and said the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s process for designating nonbanks as systemically important financial institutions is opaque and flawed. The nine other signatories on the letter were: Banking Committee Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, former panel chair Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Mike Rounds, R-S.C.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; David Perdue, R-Ga.; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; and Tim Scott, R-S.C.