Ridgewood Savings Bank in Ridgewood, N.Y., has a new CEO.

The $5.3 billion-asset bank said in a press release Friday that Leonard Stekol had also become its chairman.

Stekol, who remains Ridgewood’s president, succeeded Peter Boger, who retired at the end of last year. Boger, who ran the bank for 18 years, will stay on the bank’s board of trustees.

“I am grateful for Leonard's support throughout my tenure at the bank, and have enjoyed working closely with him these past several years,” Boger said in the release.

“I am confident that under Leonard's leadership, the bank will continue to be successful in ushering in a new generation of banking technologies, products and services, while remaining focused on the core principles upon which Ridgewood was founded in 1921,” Boger added.

Stekol has been with Ridgewood for over 25 years, serving in various roles that included chief operating and chief financial officer. He joined the bank’s board of trustees in mid-2016.