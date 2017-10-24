Capital One Financial in McLean, Va., is trimming its sails across various lending businesses as defaults continue to rise.

The company reported Tuesday that its net chargeoff rate rose to 2.61% during the third quarter, up from 2.10% during the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, average loans held for investment climbed by 4% to $245.8 billion, which represented the lowest growth rate at Capital One in at least two years.