Santander Bank ATMs hit with prepaid card fraud

Santander Bank in Boston confirmed that scammers had stolen money from several of its in-branch ATMs.

A spokeswoman for the $88 billion-asset unit of the Spanish company Banco Santander said she could say little about the attack since an investigation is ongoing. She said all of the bank's ATMs, which were shut down Tuesday because of the fraud, were back online, though only Santander Bank customers could use them. All Santander employees were safe.

“Customers should know that there has been no impact to their accounts, data or funds, and we continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this situation,” the spokeswoman said.

Local news outlets reported that Santander's ATMs in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut were targeted in the scam, in which prepaid cards were used to withdraw money far in excess of the cards’ value. The amount of money withdrawn has not been disclosed.

Police have arrested dozens of suspects, according to several New Jersey news sites.