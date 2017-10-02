Print Email Reprints Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings has replaced its chief financial officer, the latest in a string of management shakeups as the company struggles with regulatory issues.

The Dallas subprime auto lender named Juan Carlos Alvarez de Soto CFO on Friday. He succeeded Ismail Dawood, who had been CFO since December 2015 after working at Bank of New York Mellon.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial