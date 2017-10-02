Santander Consumer USA Holdings has replaced its chief financial officer, the latest in a string of management shakeups as the company struggles with regulatory issues.
The Dallas subprime auto lender named Juan Carlos Alvarez de Soto CFO on Friday. He succeeded Ismail Dawood, who had been CFO since December 2015 after working at Bank of New York Mellon.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In