Scotiabank has completed a months-long blockchain trial using technology developed by AlphaPoint, the financial infrastructure technology startup announced Thursday.
During the trial, Scotiabank trade reports were transformed so that they could be stored on a blockchain. AlphaPoint's proprietary platform converted the FIXML messages—electronic messages related to securities transactions—to smart contracts that could be verified across the entire network.
